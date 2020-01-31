FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target on the transport operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 100 ($1.32). HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.63) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 131.75 ($1.73).

FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 125.34 ($1.65) on Wednesday. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of GBX 87.45 ($1.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 124.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.14. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Matthew Gregory bought 23,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £25,031.16 ($32,927.07). Insiders have acquired a total of 23,549 shares of company stock worth $2,548,192 in the last three months.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?