FirstService (FSV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.09. FirstService has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $111.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on FirstService from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FirstService from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

