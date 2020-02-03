FirstService (FSV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.51 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE FSV opened at C$130.21 on Monday. FirstService has a one year low of C$105.94 and a one year high of C$143.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of -19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$125.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$129.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently -8.77%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

