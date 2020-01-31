Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $150.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens raised their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Fiserv from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.62.

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,240. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.90 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $81.62 and a 1-year high of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $2,889,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

