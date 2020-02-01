Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (ASX:FPH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.31

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd (ASX:FPH)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and traded as high as $21.96. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 258,025 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is A$18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.14.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile (ASX:FPH)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical device products and systems worldwide. The company offers its products for use in respiratory, acute care, and surgery; and for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

