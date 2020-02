Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $694.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report sales of $694.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $730.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $685.25 million. Five Below posted sales of $602.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $4.09 on Friday, reaching $113.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 404.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty d├ęcor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Below (FIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com