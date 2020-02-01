Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $694.23 Million

Equities analysts expect that Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report sales of $694.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $730.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $685.25 million. Five Below posted sales of $602.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair started coverage on Five Below in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.84.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $4.09 on Friday, reaching $113.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below has a 12-month low of $95.52 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 404.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

