Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $496,361.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,659.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $831,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 173,460 shares in the company, valued at $9,614,887.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,070 shares of company stock valued at $17,114,668 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

FIVN opened at $70.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.00, a PEG ratio of 76.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Five9 has a one year low of $46.08 and a one year high of $74.43.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

