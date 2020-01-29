Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.74 Million

Analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post sales of $28.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.52 million to $28.97 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $106.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $106.06 million to $106.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $136.21 million, with estimates ranging from $136.05 million to $136.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. Fiverr International’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FVRR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fiverr International stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Fiverr International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 34.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FVRR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.61. 125,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,450. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

