Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Flagstar Bancorp has a payout ratio of 4.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Shares of FBC opened at $35.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 6,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $219,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

