Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

NYSE FBC opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $32,364,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $11,870,000. Bayview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.5% during the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 184,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,172.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 50,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

