Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.143 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

DFP traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,333. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.13. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $27.55.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

