Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

NYSE:PFD opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.39.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

