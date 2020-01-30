Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd Inc (NYSE:FLC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FLC opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading