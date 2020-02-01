Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.34 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Flex stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,066,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419,010. Flex has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Flex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flex will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,826 shares of company stock worth $1,901,232. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

