FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GQRE) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $65.79 and last traded at $65.95, 11,043 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 19,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GQRE. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Global Quality Real Estate Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000.

