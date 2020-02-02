FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) Stock Price Down 2.7%

FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE)’s stock price fell 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $49.44 and last traded at $49.44, 700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 13,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.07% of FlexShares Morningstar Emerging Markets Factor Tilt Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

