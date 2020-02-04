FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSEARCA:RAVI)

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1401 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

RAVI stock opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.78. FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund has a 52-week low of $75.16 and a 52-week high of $75.98.

