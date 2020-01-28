FLIR Systems, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.61. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $52.77 on Monday. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $44.18 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $551,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Article: Support Level