Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) Short Interest Update

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 5,620,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 378,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.

In other news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,110.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTK. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 65.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 472.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 5,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,896. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 3.16. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.01.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

