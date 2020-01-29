Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Flower One Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:FLOOF) dropped 7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.60, approximately 736,240 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 273% from the average daily volume of 197,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20.

About Flower One (OTCMKTS:FLOOF)

Flower One Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates and produces cannabis for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Nevada. It owns and operates a 25,000 square foot cultivation and production facility in North Las Vegas, with 9 grow rooms capable of cultivating a total of 4,500 plants per cycle.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund