Flowers Foods (FLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Flowers Foods has set its FY19 guidance at $0.94-0.99 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $966.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.50 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Flowers Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FLO opened at $21.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $24.35.

In related news, CMO Debo Mukherjee purchased 1,650 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

