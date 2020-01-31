Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 8,100 ($106.55) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 7,900 ($103.92). HSBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLTR. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 9,000 ($118.39) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,600 ($113.13) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,194.44 ($107.79).

FLTR opened at GBX 8,720 ($114.71) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,542 ($72.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,123.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,913.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.93.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

