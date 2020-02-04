FMC (FMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FMC (NYSE:FMC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. FMC has a 1 year low of $70.62 and a 1 year high of $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,810.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.47.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

