Focus Financial Partners Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOCS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

FOCS opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.73, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.18. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $40.36.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 20.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

