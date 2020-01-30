Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Trading 25% Higher

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS)’s stock price traded up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 1,511,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 512% from the average session volume of 247,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located in the Côte-Nord region of Québec.

