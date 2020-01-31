Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.90.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Sunday, November 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.01. 1,904,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,938. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.76.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

