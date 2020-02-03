Ford Motor (F) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

