Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Forescout Technologies to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Forescout Technologies has set its Q4 guidance at ($0.08-0.06) EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.99 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Forescout Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FSCT stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Forescout Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $46.43.

In other Forescout Technologies news, CFO Christopher Harms sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $329,391.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,700.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,400,805.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,269.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,271 shares of company stock valued at $8,527,056. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSCT. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

