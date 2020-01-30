Forescout Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 21,391 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,079% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,815 call options.

NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $29.74 on Thursday. Forescout Technologies has a 52 week low of $23.95 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $91.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSCT. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. FBN Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

In other news, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $119,853.90. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,754,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 679,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,860,884.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,231 shares of company stock worth $8,296,871 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies during the third quarter worth about $388,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 6,996.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 540,929 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 51.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,366 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 71,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?