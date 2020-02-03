FormFactor (FORM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect FormFactor to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $25.31 on Monday. FormFactor has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.75.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,669.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 target price on shares of FormFactor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

