Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) Receives GBX 343.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 343.40 ($4.52).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FORT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Forterra to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 258 ($3.39) to GBX 337 ($4.43) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.74) price objective (up from GBX 325 ($4.28)) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Forterra from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £22,542 ($29,652.72).

Shares of FORT traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 337 ($4.43). 645,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $675.49 million and a PE ratio of 12.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 337.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 292.87. Forterra has a 52 week low of GBX 244.50 ($3.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

