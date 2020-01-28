FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

FSUGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FORTESCUE METAL/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 71,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,583. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.58. FORTESCUE METAL/S has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About FORTESCUE METAL/S

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

