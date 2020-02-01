Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 4,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. FBN Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.96.

In other news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $115.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.66. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $120.44. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

