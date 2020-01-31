Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given a C$55.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Fortis (TSE:FTS) has been assigned a C$55.00 price target by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 4.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FTS. TD Securities decreased their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CSFB increased their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.00.

Shares of FTS opened at C$57.87 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$46.11 and a 1 year high of C$58.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.92.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund