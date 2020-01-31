Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,342,698.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 95,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 20.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $3,174,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Fortive by 16.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV opened at $76.20 on Friday. Fortive has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund