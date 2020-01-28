Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the December 31st total of 664,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 838,514 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBIO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,982. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Fortress Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $174.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.39.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.74% and a negative net margin of 143.08%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

