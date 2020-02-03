Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $159.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.39.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 143.08% and a negative return on equity of 131.74%. The business had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

