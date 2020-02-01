Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $71.78 and last traded at $69.96, with a volume of 866752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.26.

The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. Nomura increased their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $6,859,491.80. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,356 shares of company stock worth $15,312,755 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after acquiring an additional 433,998 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 677,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 105,571 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 636,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,493,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 566,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.15.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

