Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.83-4.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.09-6.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.03 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on FBHS shares. Nomura raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $68.71. 3,051,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $43.25 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $6,859,491.80. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?