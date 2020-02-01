Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Raised to Hold at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FBHS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.00.

NYSE:FBHS traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.71. 3,051,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $71.78.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,230,000.00. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $6,859,491.80. Insiders sold a total of 243,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 433,998 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 677,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after purchasing an additional 105,571 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 636,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,493,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 566,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

