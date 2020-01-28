Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.12). Forum Energy Technologies posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forum Energy Technologies.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.31 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 91.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Forum Energy Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

In other news, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew L. Waite purchased 585,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 656,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 908,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,160,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 77.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 56,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 39,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 201.0% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 33,129 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FET traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. 517,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,142. The firm has a market cap of $134.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $7.00.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

