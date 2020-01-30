Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Receives $11.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 8,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,987.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,871 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,091 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 523.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,551 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.16. 34,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Fossil Group has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.50 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.55). Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Analysts forecast that Fossil Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

