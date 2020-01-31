Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,520,000 shares, a drop of 12.9% from the December 31st total of 12,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Currently, 23.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey acquired 8,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $61,987.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 525,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,113.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,848 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $82,166,000 after purchasing an additional 111,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,811,086 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $78,327,000 after purchasing an additional 127,049 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 610,091 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,019,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 464,740 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 65,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOSL. BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

FOSL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,940. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $376.35 million, a P/E ratio of 240.33 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84. Fossil Group has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $17.68.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fossil Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?