Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

FOXF traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.10. 10,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $57.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 914.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 849.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 29.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

