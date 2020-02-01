Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.90 Million

February 1, 2020
Equities analysts expect Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) to post sales of $233.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco Nevada’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $231.00 million and the highest is $236.80 million. Franco Nevada reported sales of $148.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco Nevada will report full-year sales of $818.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $822.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franco Nevada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 27.17%. Franco Nevada’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Franco Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

NYSE:FNV traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,921. The firm has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.04 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day moving average of $96.58. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 871,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,998,000 after purchasing an additional 702,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,626 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 61,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 38,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $707,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

