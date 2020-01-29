Franco Nevada Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,961 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 974% compared to the average volume of 648 call options.

NYSE:FNV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,700. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 104.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Franco Nevada has a 12 month low of $69.16 and a 12 month high of $112.14.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Franco Nevada will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Franco Nevada in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 7.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 484,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,179,000 after acquiring an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 192.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 259.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 62.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $108.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

