Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Director Esther Kay Stepp Sells 4,000 Shares

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FC stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $41.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.97 million, a PE ratio of -1,632.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.83.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 829,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,209,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 543,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 5.8% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 355,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,344 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks