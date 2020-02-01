Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1516 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92.

