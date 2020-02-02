Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0499 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

FLMI stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57.

