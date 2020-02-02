Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.156 per share on Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00652.

BATS FLBL opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading